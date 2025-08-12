Independence Day 2025: How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga - Check steps

With the fourth edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched on August 2, India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. Under the campaign, every household in the country is encouraged to hoist the national flag.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The campaign has grown into a nationwide movement with citizens joining in to hoist the national flag at their homes.

This campaign strengthens the bond between Indians and their national flag. This year, the campaign has invited citizens to spread the spirit of the Tiranga and participate as ambassadors.

To participate in the campaign and become ambassadors, citizens will have to share their Tiranga selfies online and earning badges and certificates from the Ministry of Culture.

The campaign of 2025 began on 2 August and will continue till 15 August.

Here's how to register for I-day programme: a) Citizens will have to fill out the Volunteer Registration Form on the Har Ghar Tiranga portal – harghartiranga.com

b) They will have to share accurate location details for local task assignments.

c) They will have to begin receiving task briefs from 2 August via your registered contact.

d) Upload the selfie on the portal.

e) Get certificates as ambassadors after successful completion of the campaign. According to the website, the ambassadors or volunteers who upload the maximum number of pictures will be felicitated in the State and National Function of the campaign.

PM Modi lauds phenomenal participation: In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the phenomenal participation in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.