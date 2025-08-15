79th Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: Security beefed up; PM Modi to lead celebrations from iconic Red Fort

79th Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: India abuzz with celebrations of its 79th Independence Day today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to lead the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.
Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).
Security has been beefed up in Punjab, Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh with police maintaining strict vigil and intensifying patrolling and checking.
79th Independence Day 2025 LIVE: Security has been heightened in Delhi as India gets ready to celebrate its 79th Independence Day today. PM Modi will be addressing the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. His address will begin at 7:30 am, followed by hoisting of the Tricolour.
Happy Independence Day, India! It is more than just a greeting - it’s a celebration of India’s freedom from the British colonial rule and the spirit that binds over a billion hearts.
On this day, the Tricolour flutters proudly across the country, reminding us of the courage and sacrifices that led us to a free country.
79th Independence Day 2025 LIVE: The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Wing Commander AS Sekhon.
79th Independence Day 2025 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's Independence Day eve speech celebrated India's resilience and achievements in security, infrastructure, sports. She condemned terrorism, praised Operation Sindoor, and highlighted the importance of unity and self-reliance. Read here
79th Independence Day 2025 LIVE: Twenty-six officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), recognising their exceptional courage in high-stakes missions. Read here
79th Independence Day 2025 LIVE: Apart from Punjab, Haryana, security has also been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir. Here's a glimpse from the heightened security on the eve of Independence Day