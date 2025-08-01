Independence Day 2025: PM Modi urges citizens to suggest ideas for his speech, asks ‘What themes or…would you like to’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to invite citizens to share their suggestions and ideas for his upcoming Independence Day 2025 speech, encouraging them to propose themes and topics.

“As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App...”

In response to the Prime Minister’s call, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with MyGov, has launched the Independence Day Celebrations 2025 initiative.

Independence Day 2025: How can citizens join in? Citizens across the country are encouraged to participate in a range of national-level competitions designed to strengthen patriotic spirit and promote unity, particularly among the youth.

Participants are invited to submit artworks, essays, quizzes, and design entries that honour the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters and celebrate the nation's journey of courage and resilience.

Since its inception in 2014, the MyGov platform has evolved into a vital conduit for public participation in governance, enabling direct interaction between Indian citizens and the government. Similarly, the NaMo App, the official application of the Prime Minister, functions as a personalised interface for individuals to connect with national initiatives, policy updates, and campaigns.

As India approaches the 79th anniversary of its independence, this year’s commemorations are anticipated to highlight key themes such as national integration, digital advancement, and a forward-looking vision, setting the tone for the milestone 80th year of independence in 2026.

This public invitation from PM Modi comes after his 100-minute address in the Lok Sabha on “India’s strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor”, in which he stated that the recent cross-border operation had thwarted an attempt to incite unrest and showcased the remarkable prowess of India’s armed forces.