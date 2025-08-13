Independence Day 2025: Step-by-step guide to book seat for Red Fort, website, charges, and more

India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on 15 August this year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hoist the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi for the 12th time at 7:30 am.

Apart from hoisting the national flag PM Modi will also sing the national anthem and address the nation. It will be accompanied by a 21-gun salute and live coverage across all major platforms.

Every year, the unfurling of the national flag and Prime Minister's speech is being watched live on TV and YouTube. However, many people prefer to witness it person for the once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere.

One can either opt for offline tickets by locating the counters set up by the Ministry of Defence. Or buy the tickets online in an easier way, via the official portal, which is already live starting from 13 August onwards.

Where to buy ticket online: Interested people can buy the online tickets through the official website e-invitations.mod.gov.in or aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Step-by-step guide to book tickets online: Step 1: Open the e-invitations website where the ticket booking option is available.

Step 2: Click on “Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking"

Step 3: Fill details including mobile number, captha, and the OTP sent to phone to log in.

Step 4: Select the number of tickets

Step 5: Upload valid photo ID for verification.

Step 6: Choose category -- General ( ₹20), Standard ( ₹100), Premium ( ₹500).

Step 7: Pay for category via debit/credit card or UPI

Step 8: Download and print ticket once payment is successful.

All the people interested to watch PM Modi delivering Independence Day speech live from Red Fort should not that each e-ticket comes with a QR code and seating details.

One should save it on their phone and carry it with them on the day of the event, along with the original ID used during booking.