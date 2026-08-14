Independence day 2026: 21-gun salute to be fired during Red Fort celebrations on 15 August—significance, history & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort on August 15. The celebrations will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song Vande Mataram, while highlighting the vitality, aspirations and significant role of India’s youth in advancing the country’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist PM Modi during the hoisting of the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag-hoisting ceremony will coincide with a 21-gun salute fired by the ceremonial 1721 Field Battery. The battery will use indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and will be led by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, with Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar serving as the Gun Position Officer, according to ANI.

The National Flag Guard, comprising one officer and 32 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, will give the Rashtriya Salute as the Prime Minister hoists the Tricolour. Major Lokendra Singh Shekhawat will command the combined Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.

21-gun salute significance

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of the 21-gun salute during Independence Day celebrations in India? ⌵ The 21-gun salute is a ceremonial military honor symbolizing national sovereignty, dignity, and respect, performed in synchronization with the National Flag hoisting by the Prime Minister during Independence Day celebrations. 2 How is the 21-gun salute conducted during the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort? ⌵ The 21-gun salute is executed by a ceremonial artillery battery using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, with 21 artillery rounds fired in a coordinated sequence over 52 seconds, coinciding with the flag-hoisting ceremony. 3 Why is the 21-gun salute considered one of the highest ceremonial honors in India? ⌵ The 21-gun salute is reserved for significant national and state occasions, reflecting the highest level of military respect, and is also accorded to the President during swearing-in ceremonies and on Republic Day. 4 When and where will India celebrate its 80th Independence Day in 2026? ⌵ India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, at the Red Fort in Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the celebrations. 5 What events accompany the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day at the Red Fort? ⌵ The ceremony includes a 21-gun salute, performances of the national anthem and Vande Mataram by an Army band, a ceremonial flower-petal shower by Indian Air Force helicopters, and an address by the Prime Minister.

The 21-gun salute at India’s Independence Day celebrations is a ceremonial military honour symbolising national sovereignty, dignity and respect. It is performed in synchronisation with the hoisting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort and forms an important part of the official ceremony.

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The tradition of gun salutes dates back to military and naval customs, where firing guns was used as a formal gesture of respect. Over time, the practice evolved into a ceremonial honour used on important national and state occasions.

At the Red Fort, the salute is carried out by a designated ceremonial artillery battery using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns. 21-artillery rounds are fired in a precisely coordinated sequence over 52 seconds, synchronised with the flag-hoisting ceremony.

In India, the 21-gun salute is among the highest ceremonial military honours and is reserved for important national and state occasions. The honour is accorded to the President during the swearing-in ceremony. On Republic Day, both the President and the National Flag receive the 21-gun salute.

The ceremonial salute is also given during state visits by foreign heads of state. In addition, it is observed on significant military and national occasions, including Army Day on January 15 and Martyrs’ Day on January 30.

21-gun salute history The origins of the 21-gun salute in India can be traced to the colonial period, possibly as early as the 17th century, according to a Firstpost report. The practice was initially associated with naval vessels, where firing guns served as a signal of peaceful intentions.

The tradition was linked to the British Navy’s belief in the significance of the number seven. Warships would fire three rounds from each of seven guns, resulting in 21 shots, as a ceremonial demonstration that they came with peaceful intentions.

By the 19th century, the 21-gun salute had been formally adopted by several countries, including the United States, Britain and France, along with other nations.

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Independence day celebrations at Red Fort Major Vikas Yadav will lead the Army contingent, Lieutenant Commander Abhilash the Naval contingent, Squadron Leader Umesh G the Air Force contingent and Additional DCP Vikas Meena the Delhi Police contingent.

Following the flag-hoisting, the Tricolour will be accorded a Rashtriya Salute. An Army band comprising one JCO and 25 personnel will perform Vande Mataram, which will be sung by those present at the Red Fort. The ceremony will then proceed with the National Anthem, with the band led by Subedar Ishwar Singh.

As the Prime Minister hoists the National Flag, two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters will conduct a ceremonial flower-petal shower over the venue. One helicopter will carry the National Flag, while the other will display a flag bearing Vande Mataram. The helicopters will be piloted by Wing Commander Rajat and Squadron Leader Ankit Varshney.

Following the ceremonial shower of flower petals, PM Modi will deliver his address to the nation. Once the speech concludes, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will perform the National Song Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem.

Around 2,500 Army, Navy and Air Force cadets, along with ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, are expected to take part in the Independence Day celebrations. They will be seated along Gyanpath, opposite the Red Fort ramparts.