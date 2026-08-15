Independence Day 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations at Red Fort; rain likely in Delhi today

Independence Day 2026 LIVE Updates: India marks its 80th Independence Day today on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to preside over the main celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi amid patriotic programmes and heightened security arrangements.
For the first time, the National Song Vande Mataram will be performed as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.
Similar celebrations will take place across the country, with state capitals as well as cities and towns hosting ceremonial flag-hoisting programmes followed by cultural events.
The central Independence Day ceremony will be held at the Red Fort complex, where PM Modi will lead the national celebrations.
The Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the grand Independence Day ceremony will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram', and “celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047”.
Independence day celebrations at Red Fort
When PM Modi reaches the Red Fort, he will be welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The Defence Secretary will then introduce Lt Gen Rajesh Sethi, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, to the Prime Minister. Lt Gen Sethi will escort Modi to the saluting base, where a combined Guard comprising personnel from the three armed forces and Delhi Police will give him a general salute.
PM Modi will subsequently inspect the Guard of Honour, according to the Defence Ministry’s earlier statement.
The Guard of Honour will comprise one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
5,000 special guests, 1,500-plus traditional-attire invitees to attend Red Fort ceremony
Around 5,000 special guests from diverse backgrounds have been invited to attend this year’s Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The invitees include International Yoga Day volunteers, women entrepreneurs supported under the PM Mudra Yojana, high-performing MY Bharat volunteers, top-performing PMAY (U) beneficiaries and street vendors covered under PM SVANidhi, among others.
Another 1,500-plus people from different states and Union Territories, dressed in traditional Indian attire, will also be present at the main ceremony, the ministry said.
To encourage a sense of patriotism among the public, band performances are also being organised at 343 prominent locations across the country, according to the Defence Ministry.
As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, here are 100+ wishes, patriotic quotes, greetings and messages to share with your family and friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram:
A full-dress rehearsal of the event was held at the Red Fort on Thursday.
Delhi may experience very light to light rain during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting showers during the early morning and later in the afternoon and evening, as per PTI.
The IMD’s latest forecast issued on Friday said the Red Fort area is likely to remain generally cloudy, with a 70% chance of very light to light rainfall measuring around 5 mm between 4 am and 6 am on August 15.
Another spell of around 5 mm is likely to occur between 6 am and 9 am, with a 60 per cent probability. Between afternoon and evening, a fresh spell of about 3 mm is expected with a 60 per cent probability.
"The monsoon trough is expected to move northwestwards, and around August 15, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over southeast Uttar Pradesh and northern Chhattisgarh," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet stated.
"At the same time, the axis of the monsoon trough is expected to lie over the Indo-Gangetic plains, including the Delhi region. Because of this, widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi, particularly during the late night hours of August 14 continuing to early morning hours of August 15," he added.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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