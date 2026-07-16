Independence Day 2026: Delhi's iconic Red Fort to remain closed to public till August 15

Delhi's iconic Red Fort complex has been closed to the public from July 15 till the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, an official order stated.
The order, according to PTI, was issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in view of the ongoing preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the complex.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, it is hereby directed that the Red Fort shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from 15th July, 2026, to 15th August 2026, till the end of Independence Day celebrations, 2026," read the order dated July 9.
A senior ASI official told PTI on Wednesday that such orders are issued every year ahead of Independence Day.
The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been the venue of the country's Independence Day celebrations since August 15, 1947, when India became a free dominion, throwing off the yoke of British colonial rule.
On August 15, only those with passes issued by the government are authorised to enter the Red Fort area to attend the celebrations, which are held amid heightened security.
Earlier on July 11, the Delhi Police beefed up security at the Red Fort on Saturday after receiving information about a bomb threat, sources told PTI.
However, after an extensive search of the premises, the threat was declared a hoax, they said.
The threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room, with the caller claiming that the iconic monument in Delhi would be blown up. Mumbai Police immediately shared the information with the Delhi Police control room, which alerted the district police, sources said.
Following the alert, security was tightened in and around the Red Fort, and a thorough search of the monument and its surrounding areas was carried out, they said.
After an extensive search, no suspicious object was found, and the threat was declared a hoax, they added.