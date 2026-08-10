Independence Day 2026: Red Fort to witness first-ever ‘Vande Mataram’ rendition on 15 August

The national song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be performed at the Red Fort during this year’s Independence Day celebrations, marking the first time it will be sung as part of the ceremony at the historic venue.

The celebrations on August 15 will centre on ‘Yuva Shakti’ (youth power) and its role in helping India achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the government said on Monday.

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‘Vande Mataram’ to mark 150 years Defence Secretary R K Singh said the decision to include ‘Vande Mataram’ was linked to 2026 marking 150 years of the national song, which played a significant role in inspiring Indians during the freedom movement.

The song will be performed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the Red Fort. The Prime Minister will then hoist the national flag and deliver his customary Independence Day address to the nation.

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter will also fly over the venue carrying a banner commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and shower flower petals on the gathering.

Government says youth theme predates Jantar Mantar protest This year’s celebrations will highlight young Indians and their achievements across various fields, with the government stressing that the focus on youth was planned before the recent student agitation at Jantar Mantar.

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Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "Youths are a critical part of our journey towards Viksit Bharat because they will both be contributing to it and will be hopefully gaining from it. That is the only reason," he said.

He added, "The plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youth at the Independence Day celebrations predates any other event," and said, "I can assure you that this planning predates the Jantar Mantar agitation."

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Modi scheduled to lead the national celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi.

Olympiad medallists among youth achievers Young achievers in science will be among those invited to the celebrations. Nineteen Indian students who won medals at the 2026 International Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematical Olympiads have been invited and will be seated on the Red Fort rampart.

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A Defence Ministry official described their achievements as an example of the contribution of ‘Yuva Shakti’ to the country's progress in science and other fields.

Around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have also been invited. They include achievers and individuals contributing to India's journey towards becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also been invited to the Independence Day ceremony.

Responding to questions about his seating, Singh said arrangements would be made according to the Table of Precedence (ToP). Under the protocol, Gandhi will be seated after the Union Cabinet ministers.

‘Seva Teerth’ featured on invitation cards The invitation cards for this year’s Independence Day ceremony feature ‘Seva Teerth’, with the government saying the design aims to encourage citizens to work towards the welfare of others.

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The cards also carry the Dharm Chakra, which represents the "eternal movement of righteous duty and continuous selfless action", according to the Defence Ministry official.

The official also referred to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks made while dedicating ‘Seva Teerth’ to the nation, saying it represents a "radiant and powerful symbol of duty, compassion and commitment to the principle of nation first."

To end VIP culture and underscore the importance of water conservation, the seating enclosures were named after rivers in the Republic Day, the official said.

For the Independence Day celebrations, the seating enclosures have been named after major lakes of India, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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