Independence Day: Since the ‘stroke of the midnight hour’ - 10 numbers that define India’s rise as a developing nation

Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his iconic ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech on the midnight on August 14, 1947, addressing the Indian Constituent Assembly in New Delhi just before India officially gained independence from the British rule.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom," Nehru said.

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On 15 August next day, when India began its journey as an independent nation, it faced enormous challenges - widespread poverty, low literacy, poor health infrastructure, and a largely rural population.

Also Read | Why is Independence Day celebrated a day apart in India and Pakistan?

Seventy-nine years later, India is the world's most populous country, one of the world's largest economies and a major digital and technological power. This eight-decade-long transformation can perhaps best be understood through numbers.

Here are 10 numbers that tell the story of how India has changed since Independence.

$3.9 trillion GDP: Size of India's economy The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook for April 2026, noted India's nominal GDP at USD 3.92 trillion for 2025-26, making it the world's sixth-largest economy. Parliament was informed of this during the Monsoon Session this week.

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India's economy has expanded enormously since Independence. The GDP growth rate in 2026 is 6.5 per cent, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In 1947, India’s estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was roughly ₹2.7 lakh crore (approximately $20–27 billion).

The transformation from a largely agrarian economy to a diversified economy spanning services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, information technology and financial services is one of the defining stories of independent India.

But experts have often said that the GDP numbers do not tell the whole story. India's GDP per capita was around $2,695 in 2024, according to the World Bank, highlighting the gap between the economy's size and average individual prosperity.

India's GDP per capita is $2,813 in 2026, up $137 from $2,675 in 2025, according to Worldometer. This represents a 5.1 per cent change in GDP per capita.

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80 per cent literacy rate When India gained independence, four out of five of its citizens could not read. One of independent India's biggest transformations has been the expansion of education.

Literacy was estimated at only around 18 per cent in 1951. Today, India's overall literacy rate is estimated at 80.9 per cent, based on recent Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data. Urban regions show higher educational attainment, around 90 per cent, while rural areas lag at roughly 77 per cent.

The change has been accompanied by a expansion of school and higher-education infrastructure. World Bank data show India's primary completion rate has risen dramatically compared with the country's early decades.

72 years life expectancy At the time of Independence, India’s average life expectancy was 31 to 32 years due to widespread poverty, famine, and frequent outbreaks of cholera, malaria, and tuberculosis

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Today, the average life expectancy at birth in India is approximately 71 to 72 years, according to recent United Nations and global health data. Women generally live longer than men, and urban areas or wealthier households typically see higher averages than rural or lower-income regions.

Today, the average life expectancy at birth in India is approximately 71 to 72 years, according to recent United Nations and global health data. Women generally live longer than men, and urban areas or wealthier households typically see higher averages than rural or lower-income regions.

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The increase reflects improvements in healthcare, vaccination, maternal and child health, disease control, and access to medical treatment, among other things.

The decline in child mortality has been particularly significant. The under-five mortality rate has fallen from 127 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to around 27 per 1,000 live births in 2024, according to World Bank data.

Therefore, India enters its 80th year with a population that is living considerably longer than the generations that experienced Independence.

99.5%: Access to electricity One of the prominent examples of India's infrastructure transformation is the expansion of electricity access.

The United Nations data says that the proportion of India’s population with access to electricity rose from 60.3 per cent in 2000 to 99.5 per cent in 2023. As of 2023, India had reached 99.5% electricity access, according to UN and World Bank open data.

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The exact percentage data for household electricity access in India in 1947 are not officially recorded, but historical estimates indicate that fewer than 1% of rural villages and a tiny fraction of urban homes had power, with a total installed generation capacity of just 1,362 MW.

This represents a dramatic change from the early decades after Independence, when electricity was concentrated in urban centres and many rural households remained outside the formal electricity network.

1.09 billion internet users India's digital transformation may be the most visible change of the past two decades.

According to the latest World Bank data, around 70% of India's population used the internet in 2025.

India has crossed 1.09 billion internet users, with active internet users estimated near 958 million according to reports by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Rural areas drive over 57% of active users (around 548 million), fueled by affordable smartphones and cheap mobile data

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This has changed the way Indians communicate, shop, bank, study, work, consume news and access government services.

The smartphone has effectively become an important gateway to the state and the economy. In India, approximately 85.5 percent of households possessed at least one smartphone, according to government data. Around 86.3 percent households in India have access to internet within the household premises.

98 crore: Size of India's electorate India's democratic transformation can also be measured in voters. The country's grew more than five times from over 17 crore in 1951 to 98 crore in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

By the size of the electorate, India leads as the world's largest democracy.

The voting process itself has changed dramatically. What started with paper ballots was eventually shifted to Electronic Voting Machines, and now to EVMs with VVPAT.

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The first Lok Sabha elections were held in India between 25 October 1951 and 21. A total of 17. 32 Crore voters were registered (excluding Jammu and Kashmir) out of a population of 36 Crore, making it the largest election conducted at the time. All Indian citizens over the age of 21 were eligible to vote.

A total of 53 parties and 533 independents contested the 489 seats. The Indian National Congress won 364 seats. Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister.

21 to 18 years: The voting age In the first general election held in 1951, the minimum voting age was 21. In 1989, it was lowered to 18.

That single constitutional change brought millions of young Indians into the electoral process. Today, young voters are not simply an electoral demographic. They are among the most influential voices in debates over employment, education, technology, climate change and economic opportunity.

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Around 22.3 crore Indians aged 18–29 were registered voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, accounting for 22.78% of the country's electorate.

Fifth-largest digitalised economy No number better captures India's economic and technological transformation than the scale of digital transactions.

Digital India push has shaped how citizens connect, learn, transact, and access public services across the country. Over the past 11 years, India has built one of the world’s largest Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystems.

Digital Economy now contributes about 12–14% of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is projected to account for 20% over the next decade. India is now the world’s fifth-largest digitalized economy, according to the State of India’s Digital Economy Report 2026.

24,161 Crore UPI transactions In 2016, the National Payments Corporation of India launched the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a system that fundamentally simplified how money moves in India. At its core, UPI enables any bank account to connect with another through a Virtual Payment Address, removing the need to share detailed banking information.

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From 216 banks in 2021 to 700+ by January 2026, the network has grown into a unified payments infrastructure that enables users to transact effortlessly across banks and platforms. In parallel, its low-cost architecture has reduced barriers for individuals and merchants alike, while encouraging innovation among banks and fintech players.

UPI processed 24,161.69 crore transactions worth ₹314.23 lakh crore in FY 2025–26. UPI serves more than 55.49 crore individuals, 6.5 crore merchants, and connects 731 banks on one platform, making it the world’s largest digital payment system.

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At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.

UPI processed 24,161.69 crore transactions worth ₹314.23 lakh crore in FY 2025–26. UPI serves more than 55.49 crore individuals, 6.5 crore merchants, and connects 731 banks on one platform, making it the world’s largest digital payment system.

UPI accounted for 85% of India's digital payment transactions by volume in FY 2025–26. UPI transactions increased from 0.01 crore per month in 2016 to 2,000+ crore per month by 2025, reflecting its rapid adoption across India. UPI is now accepted in 11 foreign countries like Cambodia, Singapore, UAE, France, Mauritius etc.

147 Crore Indians India’s identity is its diverse nad huge population, which many see as a liability too.

The 1951 Census, held four years after India’s Independence, recorded India’s population at 361 million, or 36 crore. India also became the first country to launch a national family planning program in 1952.

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In the 2001 Census, the population crossed the 1 billion milestone. Today, India’s estimated population is about 1.47 billion, or 147 crore, making it the most populous country globally. That means India now has roughly four times as many people as it did around the time of Independence.

Today, India remains the most populous country in the world, making up roughly 17.8 per cent of the global population.

Over the years, the demographic transformation has shaped virtually every aspect of India - from housing and employment to education, healthcare, urbanisation, and infrastructure.

Over the years, the demographic transformation has shaped virtually every aspect of India - from housing and employment to education, healthcare, urbanisation, and infrastructure.

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India's annual population growth rate is estimated at 0.87 per cent for 2026, continuing a steady downward trend from past decades due to declining fertility rates.

Experts have long debated that population can be an asset when it is healthy, educated, and skilled, turning human numbers into productive human capital. But without adequate investment in health and jobs, a large population can become a heavy economic burden, they argue.

Population is considered an asset, as a large labour pool can support economic growth, manufacturing, services, and entrepreneurship. More than 140 crore Indians create enormous demand for goods, services, housing, transport and digital products.

Also, a relatively young population can boost growth if people are healthy, educated and employed. A large talent pool can strengthen India's technology, research and startup ecosystem.

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So, the population itself isn't the problem; underemployment, inadequate skills and insufficient public services are. In the absence of enough productive jobs, a large young population can become a source of economic and social pressure. Also, a large population requires enormous investment in education, healthcare and urban infrastructure

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.