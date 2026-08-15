Census 2027: PM Modi tells youth why their ‘1-2 hours’ matter, how they can help family, ensure accurate data records

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, sought the youth's help in leading the nation in ensuring accurate data in the ongoing Census 2027. He told them from the ramparts of Red Fort that sparing just an hour or two of their time "can lend immense strength to the nation."

“Today, I need your help with a task. I want the youth to take the lead in this. Just an hour or two of your time can lend immense strength to the nation...,” PM Modi said.

Appealing to the youth of the nation, PM Modi explained why recording accurate data as part of this census is significant.

"Currently, the census is underway across the country. A census is not merely about numbers; the finer details gathered through it shape policies and plans. It helps the nation draft its roadmap for progress, making accurate information crucial," PM Modi said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is accurate data crucial for Census 2027? ⌵ Accurate data in Census 2027 is vital as it shapes government policies and plans, helping the nation draft a roadmap for progress. 2 How can the youth contribute to the Census 2027 process? ⌵ The youth can contribute by digitally registering their family's census details, ensuring there are no errors, thereby strengthening the nation's statistical records. 3 What are the phases of Census 2027, and what do they involve? ⌵ Census 2027 has two phases: Phase 1, which consists of houselisting and Housing Census, and Phase 2, focusing on Population Enumeration to gather demographic and socio-economic data. 4 What kind of information will be collected during Population Enumeration in Census 2027? ⌵ The Population Enumeration will collect detailed demographic, socio-economic, cultural, and migration-related information about individuals, including first-time queries on caste. 5 What steps should families take for error-free registration in Census 2027? ⌵ Families should first fill out the census form on paper to correct any errors before uploading the information digitally to ensure accuracy.

He added, "Sometimes, government representatives are in a rush; they might misspell a name or record details inconsistently, which creates difficulties in obtaining accurate final results."

"Now that technology is available, a decision has been made allowing you to submit your census details yourself using your mobile phone. Later, an official or representative will visit to discuss the details with you," PM Modi added.

In his appeal to the youth, PM Modi said, "If your family sits together and registers digitally—ensuring there are no errors in spelling or information — it will be highly beneficial. The more accurate the information you provide, the more it will help the nation move forward."

"Therefore, I urge the youth of the country to sit with their families, understand the entire form, fill it out on paper first to correct any errors, and then upload it digitally...," the prime minister added.

Census 2027 Census 2027 is being conducted across the nation. The first phase of the Census 2027, which involves houselisting and Housing Census, has been completed in 31 States/UTs, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

“In the remaining states, the first phase of the census is scheduled to be completed by September, 2026," he said.

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Sharing an update on the second phase of Census 2026, the minister said that as per the notification dated August 3, 2026 in the Gazette of India, “the second phase of the Census i.e. Population Enumeration in the UT of Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand shall be undertaken from 1st September, 2026 to 30th September, 2026 with a revisional round from 1st October, 2026 to 5th October, 2026.”

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The Union government notified on Friday a list of 40 questions to be asked of respondents during the population enumeration phase of the Census. It includes first-time queries on caste.