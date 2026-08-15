PM Modi announces civil defence network in Independence Day speech, flags threats within borders: Here's what he said

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, August 15, that a comprehensive network of civil defence personnel will be developed. He made the remarks while emphasising external and internal security threats facing the nation.

Delivering his 13th Independence Day speech, PM Modi said, “...making India secure is the collective responsibility of all of us. Whether the challenge arises from within our borders or from beyond them, India is fully prepared for every situation.”

He said the nature of warfare is transforming. "There is no longer any guarantee that a war will only be fought along border frontiers...," PM Modi said while emphasising an attack on infrastructures such as the banking sector and data centres.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did PM Modi announce regarding the civil defence network in his Independence Day speech? ⌵ PM Modi announced plans to establish a comprehensive network of civil defence personnel to address both internal and external security threats facing India. 2 Why is the establishment of a civil defence network important according to PM Modi? ⌵ According to PM Modi, the civil defence network is crucial as modern warfare can target critical infrastructure and citizens, necessitating preparedness and resilience. 3 How does PM Modi envision the role of citizens in the new civil defence initiative? ⌵ PM Modi envisions citizens being familiarized with advanced emergency systems and protocols as part of a modern Civil Defence volunteer force to enhance national security. 4 What modern challenges is the civil defence initiative intended to address? ⌵ The civil defence initiative aims to tackle contemporary challenges such as cyber threats and attacks on essential services like banking and data management. 5 Should citizens participate in PM Modi's civil defence initiative? ⌵ Yes, PM Modi encourages citizens to take an active role in the civil defence initiative to strengthen national security and prepare for modern crises.

Announcing the civil defence initiative, PM Modi said, “Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announce that in the coming days, we will establish a modern and vibrant network of Civil Defense.”

Inside PM Modi's vision of civil defence PM Modi said the country needs to prepare its citizens, while also working to build defence weapons and military forces.

As part of the move, PM Modi said the government will familiarise citizens with advanced emergency systems and protocols and create a modern Civil Defence volunteer force.

"We will familiarise them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges," PM Modi said during his I-Day speech on Saturday.

The prime minister added that today, the contribution of "our sisters and daughters to nation-building serves as a great source of inspiration for us all."

"Whether it is fighter jets or civil aviation, our daughters are at the forefront. Be it the sports arena or STEM education, our daughters are leading the way. Even in the armed forces, daughters graduating from the NDA are demonstrating the capability to lead the nation's military with great confidence and authority...," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. He noted that this national festival serves as a poignant reminder of the incredible courage, tireless struggle, and unparalleled dedication of our brave freedom fighters to the motherland, which ensured the end of colonial rule.

He highlighted that, India, powered by 140 crore Indians, is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. He expressed his hope that this developmental journey will keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come.

​In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. ​We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat.”