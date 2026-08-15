Independence Day 2027: PM Modi dons red Bandhani safa — A look at Prime Minister's saga of turbans since 2014

This year, on the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a traditional red Bandhani-print Rajasthani safa (turban) styled with a prominent tail, keeping up with his captivating sartorial choices during Independence Day events over the years.

Marked the 80th Independence Day with his signature flair, PM Modi paired his white kurta and chocolate-brown vest with a traditional turban, common in Rajasthani and Gujarati culture. He also sported three pocket squares of saffron, green and white colours.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What type of turban did PM Modi wear for Independence Day 2027? ⌵ For Independence Day 2027, PM Modi wore a traditional red Bandhani-print Rajasthani safa styled with a prominent tail. 2 Why does PM Modi wear specific turbans each year on Independence Day? ⌵ PM Modi's choice of turbans each year is a homage to India's rich regional textiles and cultural heritage, reflecting the craftsmanship of the communities behind them. 3 How has PM Modi's turban style evolved since 2014? ⌵ Since 2014, PM Modi's turban style has included a variety of vibrant designs and colors, each year representing different regional styles and cultural themes. 4 What was significant about PM Modi's address during the 80th Independence Day celebration? ⌵ During the 80th Independence Day celebration, PM Modi marked his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, enhancing the historical significance of the event. 5 What message did PM Modi convey on Independence Day 2027? ⌵ PM Modi expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of freedom fighters and emphasized the ongoing progress and aspirations of 140 crore Indians towards building a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi's turban game in the past Since his first address in 2014, the PM's vibrant turbans have served as his signature element for the occasion. They aren't just a pop of colour; they act as a carefully curated homage to India's rich regional textiles, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage.

The pagadi — or safa, as it’s called in Rajasthan, worn by PM Modi carries meaning in its cloth, print and drape. It reflects upon the community behind the weave, the state it hails from, and occasionally sends a political message.

Here's a colourful trip down memory lane:

2014: For his maiden Independence Day address, the PM set the tone with a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban, elegantly finished with contrasting green accents.

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2015: He switched things up with a sunny yellow base turban covered in a striking multi-coloured criss-cross pattern of red and deep green.

2016: Embracing the classic tie-and-dye technique, he sported a vibrant bandhej turban in eye-catching hues of pink and yellow, complete with a long, dramatic trailing end.

2017: A mix of bright red and yellow took centre stage this year, enhanced by a subtle, intricate golden criss-cross design woven all over the fabric.

2018: Leaning into warmer hues, he donned a bright saffron turban accented with delicate red motifs and a flowing tail swaying in the August breeze.

2019: A nod to Rajasthan's textile heritage, the PM wore a multi-coloured safa featuring the traditional leheriya wave pattern, creating a beautiful ripple effect.

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2020: During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he chose a vibrant saffron and cream safa with an extended tail. In a memorable practical touch, he complemented it with a white and saffron stole that doubled as a protective face mask.

Also Read | Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi High Court receives bomb threat via mail

2021: Saffron returned as the base colour, this time adorned with red patterns and featuring a distinctly long, flowing pink trail.

2022: In perfect alignment with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, his headgear beautifully mirrored the national flag. He wore a crisp white turban decorated with saffron and green stripes.

2023: The classic Rajasthani bandhani print made a comeback, featuring a lively, multi-coloured palette of yellow, green, and red.

2024: He opted for another leheriya print, but this time with bold streaks of bright orange, dark green, and yellow, finished with a deeply pleated long tail.

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2025: For the 79th Independence Day, he made a striking, monochromatic statement. He wore an all-saffron safa matched perfectly with a saffron waistcoat and a crisp tricolour stole.

From the wave-like leheriya to the intricate dotted bandhej, each choice stood as a proud nod to the weavers and artisans of India. As the countdown to the 2026 Independence Day celebrations begins, the sartorial speculation is officially on!

PM Modi extends Independence Day wishes PM Modi extended warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

"We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat," he posted on X on Saturday.

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He added, "Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come."

PM Modi marked the beginning of the celebrations by first paying a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

He was then received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at Red Fort, Delhi. He also received the Guard of Honour.

The national flag was hoisted, and the tricolour received a 'Rashtriya Salute'.

In a first for Independence Day celebrations, 'Vande Mataram' was rendered at the Red Fort complex during the anniversary of the historic occasion on August 15, followed by the recitation of the national anthem at the grand event.

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An Army band played the tune of 'Vande Mataram' as the guests present on the occasion sang the national song. This was followed by the prime minister hoisting the national flag, and then the national anthem was recited.

At 7:40 am, PM Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. It was his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort here.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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