Independence Day: Army dog Axel among those honored with Gallantry awards

The President is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces. The awards include three Kirti Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).
President Droupadi Murmu has approved 107 gallantry awards to the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day, the government said in an official statement as quoted by PTI.
In India, the President is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces. The awards include three Kirti Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).
The Government of India has chosen Naik Devendra Pratap Singh from the Army's Rashtriya Rifles for the Kirti Chakra award for displaying indomitable courage during an anti-terror operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in January this year.
The Indian Army said Naik Devendra Pratap Singh from the Armored Corps of 55th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles eliminated two terrorists in an anti-terror operation in Pulwama district on January 29 this year. It said that the terrorist resorted to indiscriminate firing but Singh stood his ground and retaliated to prevent any untoward incident.
The Army informed that he crawled under fire and positioned himself near the target house in the line of fire within three metres from the hidden terrorists. It said that the terrorists rushed out of the house firing and came face to face with him.
However, Naik Devendra Pratap Singh exhibited the nerves of steel and bravery of highest order by eliminating one terrorist on the spot and swiftly changed his position to kill another.
Meanwhile, the government said that BSF constable Sudip Sarkar and Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite have also been conferred with the Kirti Chakra posthumously.
The Kirti Chakra award is India's second highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra.
President Murmu has also approved 40 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, one to Air Force personnel and another to the Army Dog, Axel (posthumously), for their remarkable contributions in different military operations.
Army dog Axel who was shot dead by a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district last month during an anti-terror operation, is also among the list of 42 'Mention-in-Desparches' that recognize distinguished and meritorious service for the nation. Axel, a Belgian Malinois, was killed in Kashmir's Baramulla district soon after the canine soldier helped in spotting a terrorist.
President Murmu has approved President's Tatrakshak Medal as well on the eve of India's Independence Day.
President Murmu has approved President's Tatrakshak Medal as well on the eve of India's Independence Day.