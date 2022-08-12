Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Independence Day celebrations: Centre tells states to avoid large gatherings in view of Covid-19

There are 1,23,535 active covid cases in the country.
12 Aug 2022

  • In a communication, the ministry said, ‘As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid-19 guidelines are followed’

New Delhi: The Centre has asked States to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations in view of the Covid-19.  India continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily. 

In a communication, the ministry said, "As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid-19 guidelines are followed".

India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment.

