Independence day preparations at Red Fort: 20000 security personnel, over 1000 CCTVs; Inside Delhi Police's Aug 15 plan

The Delhi Police on Sunday outlined extensive security measures, involving both personnel and technology, that have been put in place at the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

DCP North Raja Banthia told ANI that the security arrangements have been divided into two broad categories — human deployment and technological measures. Under the personnel component, around 15,000 to 20,000 security personnel from multiple agencies will be deployed at and around the venue. Detailing the technology-driven arrangements, the DCP noted more than 1,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across the Red Fort and nearby areas.

The deployment will include teams from the Delhi Police Traffic Unit, North District and other security units.

“This includes the Delhi Police, specifically the Traffic Unit, North District teams, local police, PCR, Special Branch, and Special Cell, as well as general security personnel. Personnel from all these divisions will be deployed,” he stated.

He said several paramilitary companies, along with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, would also be stationed to handle any emergencies. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) would be positioned at strategic locations in the area as part of the security arrangements.

Also Read | Heavy traffic expected in south Delhi today due to Chehlum procession

"Additionally, numerous paramilitary companies, commandos, and NSG teams, including 'hit teams' and snipers, will be stationed here. An NDRF force will also be present to respond to any potential contingencies. Furthermore, our Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will be deployed at strategic points, including on watchtowers," he added.

The surveillance network has also reportedly been equipped with advanced tools, including facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition and intrusion detection systems, depending on the requirements at different locations.

He added that anti-drone technology has also been put in place to detect and neutralise potential threats from unmanned aerial vehicles.

''Turning to technical deployment, CCTV cameras are our most important tool. Over a thousand cameras have been installed at the Red Fort and surrounding areas specifically for Independence Day. We have control rooms staffed by highly trained personnel dedicated to monitoring these feeds, and we have established specific points for on-ground response teams to act quickly," Banthia said.

Also Read | Delhi Police says no FIR yet against minor who abused PM Modi during CJP protest

He elaborated, “We have also utilised video analytics, such as Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), number plate recognition, and intrusion detection, at various locations based on specific needs. Additionally, some police personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras. Anti-drone systems are in place to counter any drone threats, and we are actively monitoring online social media chatter. We are fully prepared on all fronts, with all briefings and training sessions completed. We are on track.”

IAF band special performance, musical programme Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) band will hold a special performance at the Public Plaza near Param Yodha Sthal at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Sunday evening as part of the Independence Day commemorations.

Also Read | Why Independence Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Upgrade Your Home

The Ministry of Defence said the musical programme is intended to promote national pride through public participation while marking 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram.