NEW DELHI : Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government is building an e-commerce platform to help the eight crore self-help groups in villages to sell their products within and outside the country.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, Modi said India has to pull its energy together to rebuild village economies. “Today, we can see our villages transforming rapidly. In the last few years, the focus was on providing roads and electricity to villages. Now villages are being connected with optical fibre networks and internet. Digital entrepreneurs are also coming out of villages. The eight crore self-help groups in villages make fine products. Government will build an e-commerce platform to give market access to these products within and outside the country. When the country is moving forward with the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’, this digital platform will connect women self-help groups to distant parts of the country and the world," Modi said.

The commerce ministry is working to build an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform to democratize digital commerce, moving it from a platform-centric model to an open-network. ONDC aims to enable buyers and sellers to be digitally visible and transact through an open network, no matter what platform or application they use. ONDC is expected to empower merchants and consumers by breaking silos to form a single network to drive innovation and scale, transforming all businesses from retail goods, food to mobility.

Modi said to empower the cooperatives in the states, government has formed a new ministry of cooperation. “India is focusing on ‘sahkarwad’ (co-operativism). It is in tune with our tradition and culture. Cooperative, in which the collective energy of people becomes the driving force of the economy, is an important area for the grass-roots sector of the country. Co-operative is not a system of laws and rules, it is a spirit. Co-operative is a frame of mind to march ahead in unison," Modi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.