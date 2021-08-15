Independence Day: ‘Centre building an e-commerce platform for self-help groups’

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, Modi said India has to pull its energy together to rebuild village economies. “Today, we can see our villages transforming rapidly. In the last few years, the focus was on providing roads and electricity to villages. Now villages are being connected with optical fibre networks and internet. Digital entrepreneurs are also coming out of villages. The eight crore self-help groups in villages make fine products. Government will build an e-commerce platform to give market access to these products within and outside the country. When the country is moving forward with the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’, this digital platform will connect women self-help groups to distant parts of the country and the world," Modi said.

