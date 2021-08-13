The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for 15th August Independence Day function at the Red Fort. The traffic for general public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, will remain closed for from 4 am to 10 am, and will be open to only authorised vehicles.

Eight roads — Netaji Subhash Marg, SP Mukherjee Marg, Lothian Road, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover — will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am.

Traffic Advisory for Independence Day Celebrations on 15th August 2021@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/Vk19c5PW9a — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 13, 2021

The police have also prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, hang gliders, para-motors, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft over the national capital up to August 16.

Vehicles without parking labels have been advised to avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, the Ring Road between Nizamuddin and the ISBT bridge, and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover bypass to ISBT through Salimgarh.

For north-south destinations, commuters will need to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place-Minto Road, and Nizamuddin bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road.

For the east-west corridor, commuters have been advised to follow alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Baraf Khana.

Geeta Colony bridge will be closed towards Shantivan, and vehicles will be barred from taking lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan, and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 15.

DTC buses will not be allowed on Ring Road from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 15, between ISBT and NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road, and will need to take alternative routes available on Independence Day.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Normal bus service will be restored after 10 am. However, alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus terminals, and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function.

No cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes etc. will be permitted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.