Independence Day: Delhi Police recovers over 2,200 ammunition, 6 arrested

Independence Day: Delhi Police recovers over 2,200 ammunition, 6 arrested2 min read . 12 Aug 2022
- Out of the six arrested, authorities identified two as Rashid and Ajmal and said an auto-rickshaw driver had tipped the police about the duo
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police recovered over 2,000 live cartridges from its east district and arrested six people in this connection, officials said on Friday. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Vikramjit Singh, prima facie, the accused appear to be part of a criminal network but he did not rule out a terror angle, news agency PTI report said. Notably, out of the six arrested, Singh identified two as Rashid and Ajmal. He said an auto-rickshaw driver had tipped the police about the duo.
"A total of 2,251 live cartridges have been recovered. We got a tip-off about the same on August 6 from an auto driver who had dropped two persons at Anand Vihar railway station," Singh said at a press conference, while adding, “of the six people arrested so far, one is a person from Dehradun. He is the owner of a gun house. Prima facie, it appears to be done through a criminal network. However, police are not ruling out a terror angle."
In addition to this, the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily, the Centre has asked States to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations and that everyone follows Covid protocols. The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all States and Union Territories to carry out a 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at a prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action, news agency PTI report said.
The ministry said, "as a precaution, against Covid-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed." India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the report said.
The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated and the Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment, the report said.
(With inputs from PTI)
