Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was killed in action while leading from the front in an anti-terror operation in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag last September has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Three other security forces personnel -- Rifleman Ravi Kumar (posthumous), Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat (posthumous) -- were also awarded Kirti Chakra.

Col Singh was a combat veteran and was awarded Sena Medal during his tenure as second-in-command of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles.

Bhat also laid down his life in the same operation.

On the eve of the Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved a total of 103 Gallantry awards to the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, according to the defence ministry.

Besides four Kirti Chakra, the gallantry awards included 18 Shaurya Chakra (four posthumous), one Bar to Sena Medal, 63 Sena Medals, 11 Nao Sena Medal and six Vayu Sena Medals.

President Murmu has also approved 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including to Army Dog Kent (posthumous) for their significant contributions in different military operations.

The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Sahayata, Operation Hifazat, Operation Orchid and Operation Katchal.

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Colonel Pawan Singh of Army Aviation Squadron, Major CVS Nikhil of 21st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Major Aashish Dhonchak of Sikh Light Infantry (posthumous), Major Tripatpreet Singh of Army Service Corps/34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles and Major Sahil Randhawa of the Regiment of Artillery/ 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia of fifth battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Naib Subedar P Pabin Singha of the Regiment of Artillery/56th Rashtriya Rifles, Sepoy Pardeep Singh of the Sikh Light INfantry/ 19th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous), Abdul Latif of Jammu and Kashmir police and Captain Sharad Sinsunwal, the Commanding officer of Indian Naval Ship Kolkata were also conferred the Shaurya Chakra.

The other Shaurya Chakra awardees are: Lt Commander Kapil Yadav of the Indian Navy, Wing Commander Vernon Desmind Keane of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar of IAF, Pawan Kumar of CRPF (posthumous) and Devan C of CRPF (posthumous).

Lakhveer, Deputy Commandant of the CRPF, Rajesh Panchal of CRPF and Malkit Singh, also from the CRPF, were also conferred the Shaurya Chakra.