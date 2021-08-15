NEW DELHI : India is battling the twin challenges of terrorism and expansionism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, adding that the country was responding firmly to both.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi said the surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan in 2016 and the 2019 air strikes against the Balakot terrorist camps in response to attacks in India showed the capability and determination of a “new India".

“It shows that India is changing, and it can change," Modi said in his customary annual speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort at the start of celebrations marking 75 years of India’s independence.

“India does not shy away from taking difficult decisions," the prime minister said.

Noting that the end of World War-II in 1945 had laid the foundations of a new global order, Modi said the post covid-19 pandemic world was also expected to see changes in the international system.

India was being watched by the world, he said, and added that there were two aspects to this. One was against the backdrop of the challenge of terrorism that India faced, and the second was as India was battling expansionism, Modi said. The references were to the twin challenges posed by Pakistan and China respectively, though the prime minister did not refer to either country by name. India has been facing the brunt of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan since the 1990s. The reference to expansionism was to the threat posed by China and tensions along the border in eastern Ladakh where India detected Chinese intrusions into its territory in May 2020. Many rounds of talks since May 2020 at the level of military commanders and diplomats have resulted in the disengagement of troops at two of several places where the intrusions were detected. But tensions were still high given that the two countries had amassed tens of thousands of troops along their border in Ladakh which were backed by air force fighter jets and missile batteries.

“India is fighting both these challenges and giving a firm response," the prime minister said.

Stating that it was India’s goal to become self reliant in the manufacture and procurement of military hardware, the prime minister added that “I want to assure the country that we will not leave any stone unturned in strengthening the hands of the armed forces."

