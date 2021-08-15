Independence Day: 'India battling twin challenges of terrorism, expansionism'

India was being watched by the world, he said, and added that there were two aspects to this. One was against the backdrop of the challenge of terrorism that India faced, and the second was as India was battling expansionism, Modi said. The references were to the twin challenges posed by Pakistan and China respectively, though the prime minister did not refer to either country by name. India has been facing the brunt of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan since the 1990s. The reference to expansionism was to the threat posed by China and tensions along the border in eastern Ladakh where India detected Chinese intrusions into its territory in May 2020. Many rounds of talks since May 2020 at the level of military commanders and diplomats have resulted in the disengagement of troops at two of several places where the intrusions were detected. But tensions were still high given that the two countries had amassed tens of thousands of troops along their border in Ladakh which were backed by air force fighter jets and missile batteries.