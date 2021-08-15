NEW DELHI : India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for covid-19 vaccines today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation on 75th Independence Day.

Modi said that over 54 crores people have been vaccinated against covid-19.

“It is a moment of pride for us that because of our scientists, we were able to develop two make in India vaccines and carry out the world's largest vaccination drive," said Modi.

The prime minister also lauded the CoWIN app stating that the platform has become a global attraction.

Modi also paid tribute to all heathcare workers in his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, Delhi. “Our front line workers such as doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, cleaning workers and vaccine makers—everyone who has worked diligently to serve people during the covid-19 pandemic—deserve our gratitude," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that India is ready to ramp up the production of at least three covid-19 vaccines as soon as they are green signal by scientists.

The prime minister expressed condolences to the families who lost their family members to covid-19.

Together, the 130 crore Indians be victorious in our fight against covid-19," Modi said.

“The positivity rate, number of deaths and cases have been lesser in India in comparison to other countries but we cannot forget that we have lost so many people during the pandemic," said Modi.

