The 5 day long Independence weekend is here. If you still haven't made any plans, road trip to nearby places is always a good option for a quick getaway. For those who don't know, there are two long weekend in the month of August.

The first is - August 12 (Saturday), August 13 (Sunday), August 15 Independence Day (Tuesday), August 16: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday) (Wednesday). Vacation goers can apply for a leave on Monday and enjoy a 5 day vacation.

The second long weekend is - August 26 (Saturday), August 27 (Sunday), August 29: Onam (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday) and August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday). You can enjoy five-day long holidays by taking an off on August 28.

With the monsoon season in place, there are some ideas for a mini vacation.