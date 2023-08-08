Independence Day long weekend: Looking for last minute plans? Drive to these destinations for a mini vacation3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
5-day Independence weekend: Road trips to nearby places and mini vacations during the monsoon season.
The 5 day long Independence weekend is here. If you still haven't made any plans, road trip to nearby places is always a good option for a quick getaway. For those who don't know, there are two long weekend in the month of August.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message