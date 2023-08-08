The 5 day long Independence weekend is here. If you still haven't made any plans, road trip to nearby places is always a good option for a quick getaway. For those who don't know, there are two long weekend in the month of August.
The first is - August 12 (Saturday), August 13 (Sunday), August 15 Independence Day (Tuesday), August 16: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday) (Wednesday). Vacation goers can apply for a leave on Monday and enjoy a 5 day vacation.
The second long weekend is - August 26 (Saturday), August 27 (Sunday), August 29: Onam (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday) and August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday). You can enjoy five-day long holidays by taking an off on August 28.
With the monsoon season in place, there are some ideas for a mini vacation.
- Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Matheran in Maharashtra: Maharashtra in the monsoon season is filled with greenery, waterfalls. Right from forts, hills, beaches to forest, the state has a vast varierty to offer. Depending on your location of stay, you can travel to the preferred destination. The most preferred place where tourist prefer to go is Lonavala which is 85-90 km from Mumbai and about 65-70 km from Pune. After this, Mahabaleshwar is also once of the options to go for which is 263 km from Mumbai and about 3 hours from Pune. To experience a no vhehicle and an apt hill station, travelers can also go for Matheran. If not by car, the hill station is well connected by train. You need to travel upto Neral station and take a cab till the Aman lodge or Dasturi and then walk to the hill station. For those preferring a car, you can drive upto Aman lodge or Dasturi and park your cars and then start walking to the hill station where no vehicles are allowed. But do beware of monkeys. There are plenty of options to stay ranging from budget to high end properties. Apart from these options, drive to Malshej ghat, Mulshi, camping at Kamshet, Pawna are also some of the preferred options. To view some secluded beaches, travelers can opt for places like Harihareshwar, Dapoli, Diveagar in Raigad and Ratnagiri district.
- Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala: If you prefer a mix of hill station and beach, consider Kerala's Munnar and Alleppey. In just four days, travelers can explore the famous tea estates, the Mattupetty Dam in Munnar while Alappuzha Lighthouse and enjoy houseboat stay in Alleppey.
- Coorg in Karnataka: Coorg or Kodagu also known as the Scotland of India is about 7-hour drive from Bangalore city. You can visit the Padi Igguthappa Temple, Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple, Talakaveri, Abbey Falls, Mandalpatti Peak, Dubare Elephant Camp, Iruppu Falls. Options to stay includes from home stays to high end resorts.
- Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya: Cherrapunji or Sohra, was known as the wettest place on Earth, however, the title was then taken over by Mawsynram. The place is known for its unique living root bridges. Travelers can trek to Double Decker Living Root Bridge (you will need an entire day here), visit NohKaLikai Falls, Mawsmai Cave, Wei Sawdong Falls. Mawlynnong is also known as the cleanest village in Asia and is ideal for nature lovers. One also also opt to stay here or can also prefer day trip to this cleanest village.
- South Goa: The debate between the North and South Goa is never ending. If you wish to escape the crowd and nightlife of North Goa, South Goa is a place to go. Some beaches of South Goa also offer beach stay options. Some good beaches to visit include Cola beach which has beach with a backwater, Agonda beach, Butterfly beach, Palolem beach, Dudhsagar Falls.
