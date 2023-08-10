Independence Day long weekend sets new trend for THESE tourist destinations2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Long weekend for Independence Day in August sees high demand for travel to various tourist destinations.
Independence Day 2023 is all set to bring the first long weekend in the month of August. The 5-day long Independence weekend is here: August 12 (Saturday), August 13 (Sunday), August 15 Independence Day (Tuesday), and August 16: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday) (Wednesday). You just need to take an off from your work on August 14, Monday, to explore different tourist places.