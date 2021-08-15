West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has penned a patriotic song as an ode to the country’s unity on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

CM Banerjee shared the song on her Facebook page which is called “Desh ta sobar nijer" (This country belongs to us all).

She said that the song is sung by Indranil Sen, Monomoy Bhattacharya, Trisha Parui and Debojyoti Ghosh.

The Bengal chief minister further wrote, "I pay my respects to the motherland on the 75th Independence Day of India. On this auspicious day, there was a song in my composition and thoughts for everyone. The tradition of unity, harmony and interfaith harmony has enhanced the pride of this country. Our oath today is to keep that tradition intact as citizens," she wrote in Bengali.

Here's a translation of first-few lines of the song:

"This kind of soil binding

The gun is loud,

That is purer than gold

The country is everyone's own. "

Additionally, the Bengal CM also extended wishes on India's 75th Independence Day on Twitter. She wrote, "On the 75th Independence Day, let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom. We must never forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.