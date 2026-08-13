Independence Day: Metro services, parking facility to security arrangements - How Red Fort is gearing up for celebration

As India prepares for Independence Day celebrations this year, the authorities have made several arrangements for visitors set to participate in the grand celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead 80th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on 15 August.
Vande Mataram will be sung for the first time at this year's celebrations to mark 150 years of the national song. It is anticipated that the event will see around 27,000 footfall, with youth innovators, interns, entrepreneurs and students among those invited, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Monday at a media briefing.
“The floral decoration will showcase ‘Vande Mataram’, with a total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets of NCC and My Bharat volunteers forming ‘वंदे मातरम्’ on Gyanpath opposite the Rampart. A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force will carry a banner commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, and shower flower petals over the people gathered at Red Fort," the PIB press release said.
The celebrations will be held under two themes—“150 Years of Vande Mataram” and “Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047”.
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