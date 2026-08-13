Independence Day: Metro services, parking facility to security arrangements - How Red Fort is gearing up for celebration

Independence Day 2026: PM Modi will lead 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort with 'Vande Mataram' to mark its 150th anniversary. Ahead of the grand event, let's have a look at metro services, parking facility and security arrangements for the upcoming 80th celebration.

Fareha Naaz
Updated13 Aug 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India's 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort with 'Vande Mataram' to mark its 150th anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India's 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort with 'Vande Mataram' to mark its 150th anniversary.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

As India prepares for Independence Day celebrations this year, the authorities have made several arrangements for visitors set to participate in the grand celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead 80th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on 15 August.

Vande Mataram will be sung for the first time at this year's celebrations to mark 150 years of the national song. It is anticipated that the event will see around 27,000 footfall, with youth innovators, interns, entrepreneurs and students among those invited, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Monday at a media briefing.

“The floral decoration will showcase ‘Vande Mataram’, with a total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets of NCC and My Bharat volunteers forming ‘वंदे मातरम्’ on Gyanpath opposite the Rampart. A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force will carry a banner commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, and shower flower petals over the people gathered at Red Fort," the PIB press release said.

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day dress rehearsal today — 13 Aug

Facilities for attendees

  • Provision of cloak room: 25 cloak rooms at six locations will be available for the visitors.
  • Volunteers at helpdesk: 200 volunteers have deployed to help visitors, including 100 from MY Bharat and 100 from NCC. They will provide assistance to visitors and escort them to their designated enclosures.
  • Provision of wheelchair: Wheelchair facility will also be available at metro stations and parking areas. A total of 20 wheelchairs will be provided and NCC cadets will assist those in need.

Also Read | ‘Routine I-Day drill’: Puducherry Police on visit to Saurav Das’ home
  • Metro Services: Metro will be operational from 4 AM on 15th August for participants attending the ceremony and will be offered free of cost to all invitees. Notably, metro QR codes will be provided with e-invitation.
  • Parking facility at Parade Ground: Visitors with valid parking or labels can avail parking facility.
  • Ramp facility for pedestrians: Pedestrians will be able to access ramps and stair provision which will be made available from upper Subhash Marg to lower Subhash Marg.
  • Google & Mappls Maps for real time traffic update: Real time traffic restrictions will be provided on Google & Mappls Maps.
  • Rain ponchos: Although authorities have prohibited attendees from carrying umbrellas or raincoats due to security reasons, but rain ponchos will be provided to all invitees in Madhav Das Park and August 15 Park in addition to the dignitaries at the rampart.

Also Read | Independence Day 2026: ‘Vande Mataram’ to be sung at Red Fort in historic first

Independence Day theme

The celebrations will be held under two themes—“150 Years of Vande Mataram” and “Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047”.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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