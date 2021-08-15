Independence Day: Modi calls for scaling up welfare schemes to saturation level

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for taking all welfare schemes to their saturation levels by making sure every eligible person is covered under the schemes, as part of efforts to build a modern and prosperous India.

In his Independence Day speech delivered from Red Fort, Modi said the pace of service delivery through government schemes has gone up compared with earlier times and the goal is to make sure that all eligible persons are covered under these. The call for scaling up welfare schemes is part of the larger goal of building a prosperous nation with all modern facilities and infrastructure but Modi said there is no time to be lost in ensuring every eligible person is covered under welfare schemes.

“To get our goals, we cannot wait long. We have not a moment to lose," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi. India is beginning the 75th year of its independence on Sunday.

“Today delivery of services under government schemes has become quicker. They are meeting the intended goals. We are moving forward fast, compared with earlier. But it is not enough. Now, we have to take the schemes to their saturation so that there are roads in all villages, all families get bank accounts, all intended beneficiaries get the Ayushman Bharat (health insurance) cards and all eligible beneficiaries get gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana. Whether it is insurance, pension or housing, we have to link all the rightful persons to these schemes. We have to take all the schemes to saturation," Modi said.

Modi also spoke about the efforts needed by everyone to achieve new heights of prosperity, amenities to people and infrastructure facilities that needed to be in place by the time India completes 100 years of independence. According to Modi, India should not fall behind any nation in these areas. This is the dream of every person but dreams remain unfulfilled unless we put in our best effort, the Prime Minister said.

