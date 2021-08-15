Independence Day: Modi calls for scaling up welfare schemes to saturation level

“Today delivery of services under government schemes has become quicker. They are meeting the intended goals. We are moving forward fast, compared with earlier. But it is not enough. Now, we have to take the schemes to their saturation so that there are roads in all villages, all families get bank accounts, all intended beneficiaries get the Ayushman Bharat (health insurance) cards and all eligible beneficiaries get gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana. Whether it is insurance, pension or housing, we have to link all the rightful persons to these schemes. We have to take all the schemes to saturation," Modi said.