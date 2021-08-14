To mark India's 75th Independence Day, over 1.5 crore citizens recorded and uploaded the national anthem on the government's portal rashtragaan, Ministry of Culture informed on Saturday.

The ministry had created a programme to enable people to sing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ by August 15 and upload it on the website. It also made it mandatory for the school children to do the same.

In a statement, the ministry said, “More than 1.5 crore Indians from India and across the world have recorded and uploaded their videos to achieve a never done before record on this very special occasion. This is evidence of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India."

"Eminent artists, well-known scholars, top leaders, senior officers, brave soldiers, famous sportsmen to farmers, labourers, people with special needs, everyone came together and sang the National Anthem in one voice," the statement added.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested citizens of the country to sing the national anthem together in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

