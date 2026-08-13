Independence day parade tickets 2026: How to do online booking for celebrations at Red Fort on 15 August? Check details

As India gears up to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, people planning to attend the ceremony at Delhi’s Red Fort can book their entry passes online through the Ministry of Defence’s official Aamantran portal.

The booking process can be completed using a mobile phone or computer. Applicants will need a valid identity document and a registered mobile number to complete the process.

Independence day parade tickets price According to the booking information, passes are available across three categories:

Ticket category price

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How can I book tickets for the Independence Day parade at Red Fort in 2026? ⌵ You can book tickets online through the Ministry of Defence’s Aamantran portal by entering your mobile number and following the registration process. 2 What documents do I need for booking Independence Day parade tickets? ⌵ You need to provide a valid identity document such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport to complete the booking process. 3 What are the prices for Independence Day parade tickets at Red Fort? ⌵ The ticket prices are categorized as follows: General ₹20, Standard ₹100, and Premium ₹500. 4 Why is security heightened for the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort? ⌵ Security has been intensified to ensure the safety of attendees during the large-scale event, with measures such as increased patrolling and drone surveillance. 5 What facilities are available for visitors attending the Independence Day parade? ⌵ Facilities include cloak rooms, wheelchair assistance, free metro services, parking facilities, and help desks with volunteers to assist visitors.

General ₹20

Standard ₹100

Premium ₹500

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day dress rehearsal today — 13 Aug

Documents required Applicants should keep any one of the following documents ready:

Aadhaar Card 2. Voter ID

3. Passport

Also Read | Independence Day: How Red Fort is gearing up for 80th celebration

How to book Red Fort Independence Day passes online? Visit the official Aamantran portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in. 2. Enter your mobile number to begin the registration process.

3. Enter the OTP received on your phone and provide the required basic details.

4. Upload a clear copy or photograph of your Aadhaar Card, Voter ID or Passport.

5. Select ‘Independence Day Ceremony 2026’ from the available events.

6. Choose your preferred ticket category.

Also Read | Watch: PM Modi sends special message to fellow Indians ahead of Independence Day

7. Pay the applicable fee using UPI, debit card or net banking.

8. Once the booking is confirmed, download the entry pass on your phone and keep it available for the ceremony.

Visitors should check the pass details, reporting instructions and security requirements carefully before heading to the Red Fort on August 15.

Independence day security arrangements Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police has stepped up security across the national capital, with increased patrolling, vehicle checks, drone surveillance and mock drills being conducted to ensure peaceful celebrations, officials said, as per PTI.

Security measures have been strengthened at Delhi’s borders, crowded markets, malls, hotels, public spaces and other sensitive locations. At the Aya Nagar border with Haryana, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed on Thursday, while vehicles entering the city were subjected to checks.

Police teams have also intensified preventive checks and patrols across several districts, keeping a close watch on suspicious people, vehicles and unattended objects.

In East Delhi, intensive checking is underway in crowded and sensitive areas. Drones are being deployed to monitor the Yamuna, Yamuna Khadar and other vulnerable stretches, while security arrangements at markets, malls and public places are being reviewed.

Meanwhile, northeast Delhi police conducted a comprehensive mock drill to prepare for large gatherings and possible law-and-order situations. All station house officers and around 200 police personnel took part in the exercise, which focused on coordinated responses to protests, demonstrations, violent agitations and riot-like situations.