Independence Day: PM Modi to address the nation 9th straight time from Red Fort

Independence Day: PM Modi to address the nation 9th straight time from Red Fort2 min read . 03:37 PM IST
On Monday, the nation will witness 75th year of India's Independence and PM Modi's 9th consecutive speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort
On 75th anniversary of India's independence, as the nation is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav', PM Modi will hoist the flag and address the nation for 9th straight time from the ramparts of the Red Fort at old Delhi.
As the nation completes three fourth of a century as an independent democratic republic, the government is launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.
This Independence Day is also significant as the nation's economy is coming back on the track of growth, bracing the new normal after being severely struck by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic had crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.
To commemorate this milestone occasion in the nation's history, PM had also announced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, under which all the houses across the nation will hoist the tricolour from 13-15 August.
Historically, PM Modi's speeches from the Red Fort have been an opportunity to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and make important announcements.
Last year, in 2021, he had announced the National Hydrogen Mission, the Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks.
In 2020, he had announced that the exercise to connect over six lakh villages with optical fibre network would be completed in 1,000 days. He had also highlighted the government's plan to ensure digital health identity cards to every citizen.
In 2019, the key highlight of PM Modi's Independence Day speech was the announcement of creating the post of the Chief of Defence Staff.
The Prime Minister will address the nation tomorrow at 7:30 am from Red Fort. He will be hoisting the flag post-speech.
Today, the recently elected President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the citizens of the nation on the eve of Independence Day.
Prime Minister's speech on the occasion of Independence Day will be available on broadcast over all the mediums of Doordarshan and All India Radio (TV as well as YouTube Channels).
The speech will also be accessible on telecast by Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and Twitter handle.
Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Twitter handle will also broadcast the speech live for the citizens to watch.
