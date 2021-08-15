NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country will have to march ahead with a 25-year goal from now on till it celebrates its 100 years of Independence to take India to new heights.

In his Independence Day Speech, Modi said the when India will be celebrating its 100 years of independence, it will have all modern infrastructure and there is no divide between city and its villages.

All Indian citizens will have ease of living, India should not be less than anyone in the world, PM said while addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day.

He said, the country should aspire that there is no interference of government in people’s life. And there will be modern infra in the country in all possible sectors.

This will be Amrit yatra (golden journey). We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence," the PM said.

People can take pride that the world's largest covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, PM Modi said

