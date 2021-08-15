Modi said the when India will be celebrating its 100 years of independence, it will have all modern infrastructure and there is no divide between city and its villages
NEW DELHI :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country will have to march ahead with a 25-year goal from now on till it celebrates its 100 years of Independence to take India to new heights.
In his Independence Day Speech, Modi said the when India will be celebrating its 100 years of independence, it will have all modern infrastructure and there is no divide between city and its villages.