NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the need for education in mother tongue and said language is a medium to fight against poverty.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi claimed that it will do justice with the efficiency of people from different segments of our society and the new education policy has laid that path for us.

“When underprivileged people’s daughters or sons study in the mother tongue and become professionals, it will do justice with their efficiency. It will improve self-confidence," Modi said while addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day.

He said language is a way to fight poverty and the new education policy has laid the path to fight this. The new education policy (NEP) is going to provide a way in the fight against poverty.

Even in sports, PM said, the country is realizing that language is no barrier, and our sportsperson are enjoying it. NEP has made sports mainstream from an extra-curricular activities.

Talking about development in rural areas, he said, “Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few years, facilities such as road and electricity have reached villages. Today the power of optical fibre network is providing the power of data to villages."

The divide in urban-rural life was amplified during the past 18 months as the country witnessed a massive reverse migration and suffering of people due to the lack of jobs and reduction in income.

The period also saw the digital divide in education due to limited internet connection and access to digital assets.

Modi’s promise of optical fibre in rural areas will boost internet access and make it available to all once executed well.

