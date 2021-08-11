Independence Day: Punjab seeks anti-drone gadgets for BSF amid security threat

The Punjab government has asked the Centre to provide anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force (BSF) and 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) ahead of India's Independence day.

State's chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh met union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek anti-drone gadgets and CAPF for protection from Pakistan-backed terror forces.

Amid increased security threat ahead of I-day & Assembly polls, CM @capt_amarinder meets @AmitShah to seek 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and anti-drone gadgets for BSF for protection from Pak-backed terror forces. Warns of drone/terror activity escalation. pic.twitter.com/qSfz3c515K — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) August 10, 2021

This week, a high alert was sounded in Punjab after a tiffin box bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar which they suspect was dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan.

“The tiffin box bomb can be described as an Improvised Explosive Device. The IED was created in a double-chambered tiffin box with attractive pictures on it. Last evening, the recovery was made near Dalake village under Lopoke Police Station in Amritsar," Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

Punjab Police is conducting searches in several border villages after the explosives were found.

The tiffin bomb had a switch mechanism and could provide a timed explosion. It also had a magnetic mechanism with two U-shaped magnets and a printed circuit board which can help in remote signal.

A few months ago, 11 hand grenades dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan were seized near the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The first incident of dropping of arms and weapons through drones from Pakistan came to light in Punjab in September 2019 when police recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines and rounds of ammunition, hand grenades, fake currency and other items in Tarn Taran district.

