Home >News >India >Independence Day: Punjab seeks anti-drone gadgets for BSF amid security threat

Independence Day: Punjab seeks anti-drone gadgets for BSF amid security threat

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Livemint

  • Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh met union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek anti-drone gadgets and CAPF for protection from Pakistan-backed terror forces
  • This week, a high alert was sounded in Punjab after police recovered a tiffin box fabricated into an improvised explosive device (IED) from a village in Amritsar

The Punjab government has asked the Centre to provide anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force (BSF) and 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) ahead of India's Independence day.

State's chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh met union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek anti-drone gadgets and CAPF for protection from Pakistan-backed terror forces.

This week, a high alert was sounded in Punjab after a tiffin box bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar which they suspect was dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan.

“The tiffin box bomb can be described as an Improvised Explosive Device. The IED was created in a double-chambered tiffin box with attractive pictures on it. Last evening, the recovery was made near Dalake village under Lopoke Police Station in Amritsar," Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

Punjab Police is conducting searches in several border villages after the explosives were found.

The tiffin bomb had a switch mechanism and could provide a timed explosion. It also had a magnetic mechanism with two U-shaped magnets and a printed circuit board which can help in remote signal.

A few months ago, 11 hand grenades dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan were seized near the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The first incident of dropping of arms and weapons through drones from Pakistan came to light in Punjab in September 2019 when police recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines and rounds of ammunition, hand grenades, fake currency and other items in Tarn Taran district.

