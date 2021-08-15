Independence Day: ‘Regulations that affect ease of living must be ended’

NEW DELHI : Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged every government department at the central and state level to review the rules and regulations affecting daily lives of citizens.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, Modi said such reforms should not be limited to the central government. “It should also reach gram panchayats and urban local bodies. We have to end each of those rules and regulations that have become a burden on people," he added.

Modi said to implement reforms, India needs good and smart governance and in the next decade, government’s priority for next generation reforms will be to provide seamless last mile service delivery to its citizens without any difficulty. “For overall development of the country, unnecessary interference of government procedures in people’s lives have to be ended," he added.

Prime minister said in the last seven years, efforts have been made to get rid of unwanted web of procedures. “Till now, hundreds of old laws have been done away with. Even during the pandemic, government has ended more than 15,000 compliances. We have ended many regulations in fields such as mapping, space, information technology, and BPO. Unnecessary clutch of laws must end for ease of living as well as ease of doing business. Dozens of labour laws have now been integrated into four labour codes. Tax-related systems have also been made ease and faceless," Modi said.

Citing a study by the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), the Economic Survey FY20 said one needs 45 documents to obtain a licence from Delhi Police to open a restaurant—far more than the number of documents required for a licence to procure new arms (19) and major fireworks (12). The Survey said a major challenge most firms face is the complex architecture of the governance framework, including the density of legislation and statutory compliances.

