Independence Day: ‘Regulations that affect ease of living must be ended’

Prime minister said in the last seven years, efforts have been made to get rid of unwanted web of procedures. “Till now, hundreds of old laws have been done away with. Even during the pandemic, government has ended more than 15,000 compliances. We have ended many regulations in fields such as mapping, space, information technology, and BPO. Unnecessary clutch of laws must end for ease of living as well as ease of doing business. Dozens of labour laws have now been integrated into four labour codes. Tax-related systems have also been made ease and faceless," Modi said.