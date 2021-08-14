In the view of Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, security has been beefed up across Mumbai . Moreover, entire metropolitan force, including all police stations and other units has been issued a general alert.

Metropolitan force notified, police personnel along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be deployed at the state's secretariat, where flag-hoisting events will be held. Meanwhile, specialised units are frisking people as part of anti-sabotage measures.

It also said, police stations have been told to enforce static deployment as well as patrolling, with local anti-terror cell units and beat personnel being tasked with gathering intelligence to avert any untoward incident.

Night patrols and 'good morning' squads, besides units of the Special Branch, Crime Branch, Protection and Security Branch along with Quick Response Team commandos are all part of an elaborate security blanket across the metropolis to maintain law and order, officials said.

An 'all out' operation was conducted through the night of Friday till the early hours of Saturday in the presence of senior personnel like the commissioner, joint commissioners, zonal deputy commissioners etc and nakabandi, combing operations and other law and order manoeuvres were carried out, they added.

Security tightened in Delhi

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Delhi too with thousands of personnel keeping strict vigil at strategic locations, officials said on Saturday.

A multi-layered security cover has been put at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75nd Independence Day.

Heavy security have also been put in place in vital areas across the city including Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations and bus terminals along with border areas.

Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out and patrolling has been intensified across the city, including on the Yamuna river where patrolling is being conducted on motor boats by the Delhi Police. Anti-terrorist measures are being carried out in view of threat perception and intelligence inputs, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

