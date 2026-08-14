Independence Day: Several Delhi roads to remain closed near Red Fort on Aug 15; check alternate routes

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day celebrations, announcing restrictions and diversions around the Red Fort on August 15.

Several roads near the Red Fort will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. Only vehicles carrying valid labels will be allowed on these routes.

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The restricted roads include: Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chhatta Rail Chowk

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the road closures in Delhi for Independence Day on August 15? ⌵ Several roads near the Red Fort will be closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, and Chandni Chowk Road. 2 Why are there traffic restrictions around the Red Fort on Independence Day? ⌵ Traffic restrictions are in place to facilitate the movement of guests and the public during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. 3 How can commuters navigate around road closures during Independence Day in Delhi? ⌵ Commuters can use alternate routes such as Aurobindo Marg and NH-24/NH-9 for smoother transit during the restrictions. 4 What identification is needed to attend the Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort? ⌵ Visitors must provide a valid ID, such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport, when booking entry passes for the ceremony. 5 Should motorists expect changes to public transport during Independence Day celebrations? ⌵ Yes, certain public transport services, including city buses and interstate buses, will be diverted or restricted from August 14 midnight to 11 am on August 15.

Lothian Road between GPO Delhi and Chhatta Rail Chowk

S.P. Mukherjee Marg between HC Sen Marg and Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road between Fountain Chowk and Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg between Ring Road and Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and Link Road towards Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT Kashmere Gate

Roads to avoid without parking labels Commuters without valid parking labels have also been advised to avoid several roads between 4 am and 10 am.

These include C-Hexagon at India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass.

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Alternate routes for commuters The traffic police has suggested alternate routes to ensure smoother movement during the restrictions.

For north-south movement, commuters can use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, S.P. Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

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For east-west movement, commuters can take NH-24/NH-9, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapulla Road and Ring Road. They can also use DND followed by Barapulla Road/Ring Road.

The traffic restrictions have been put in place to facilitate the movement of guests and the public during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

For trans-Yamuna movement towards North Delhi, the suggested route is Pusta Road, GT Road, Yudhister Setu and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

The advisory also includes restrictions on commercial vehicles and buses. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight on August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period. City buses and DTC services will be diverted from affected corridors according to the traffic plan.

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The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to plan their journeys, leave early, avoid restricted roads and allow additional travel time.

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day dress rehearsal today — 13 Aug

Commuters have also been asked to follow traffic signs, variable message signs and directions issued by traffic personnel and keep themselves updated through official Delhi Traffic Police advisories.

The traffic police further advised people not to touch any suspicious or unidentified object and to immediately inform the nearest police personnel.

The advisory has been issued to facilitate the safe and smooth conduct of Independence Day 2026, which will be celebrated at the Red Fort on August 15.



(With inputs from news agency ANI)

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