Self-reliance, self-defence to anchor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12th Independence Day address
Summary
Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical frictions, trade disputes, and recent military action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to frame economic resilience, defence capability, and strategic autonomy as the pillars of India’s way forward.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address could return to one of his signature themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India.
topics
