The Delhi Police have meticulously organized extensive security measures in the nation's capital in preparation for the 77th Independence Day festivities.

The Independence Day ceremony will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the national flag from the historic Red Fort's ramparts. The flag-hoisting will be accompanied by a resounding 21-gun salute, a symbol of honor and respect.

Following this ceremonial act, PM Modi is scheduled to deliver a significant address to the nation, highlighting key aspects and initiatives relevant to the nation's progress and future aspirations.

Meanwhile, here are some images, wallpapers and WhatsApp messages to share with friends and families on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day.

Independence Day wallpapers, images

View Full Image Independence Day wallpaper (Unsplash/aboodi vesakaran)

View Full Image Independence Day wallpapers, images to share (Unsplash/ Sikandar Ali)

View Full Image 15th August wallpaper (Unsplash/Prchi Palwe)

View Full Image 15th August mobile wallpaper (Unsplash/Naim Ahmed)

View Full Image 15th August desktop wallpaper (Unsplash/Anand Thakur)

View Full Image I-Day wallpaper (Pexels/Lucky Trips)

View Full Image I-Day wallpaper and image (Pexels/Shakeb Tawheed)

Independence Day: WhatsApp messages to share with friends and family

Here are 10 Independence Day WhatsApp messages that you can send across. You may also use these as your WhatsApp status:

1. Happy 77th Independence Day! Let's celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity together. #IndependenceDay #ProudToBeIndian

2. Wishing you a joyous Independence Day filled with pride and patriotism. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #IndiaIndependenceDay

3. On this historic day, let's remember the sacrifices of our heroes and cherish the freedom they fought for. Happy Independence Day! #SaluteToHeroes

4. Happy 77th Independence Day! May our nation continue to grow and prosper with peace and harmony. #IndiaAt77

5. Let's raise the tricolor high and honor the essence of our nation's freedom. Happy Independence Day, fellow Indians! #UnityInDiversity

6. As we celebrate 77 years of independence, let's strive for a brighter future where every Indian's dreams come true. #IndependenceDay2023

7. On this special day, let's express gratitude to those who sacrificed for our freedom and work towards a better India. Happy Independence Day!

8. May the tricolor always fly high and the spirit of independence remain alive in our hearts. Wishing you a memorable Independence Day! 🇮🇳 #JaiHind

9. Freedom is our most precious possession. Let's protect it, cherish it, and make India proud. Happy 77th Independence Day!

10. Celebrate the spirit of freedom with pride and joy. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians! 🇮🇳 #IndiaIndependenceDay