Independence Day wallpapers, images, WhatsApp messages: Celebrate 15th August with the tricolour

Independence Day wallpapers, images, WhatsApp messages: Celebrate 15th August with the tricolour

1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 06:35 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India's 77th Independence Day: Check wallpapers, images and WhatsApp messages to share to celebrate 15th August with the tricolour.

Attari: The gate at the Attari Wagha border illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Attari, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police have meticulously organized extensive security measures in the nation's capital in preparation for the 77th Independence Day festivities.

The Independence Day ceremony will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the national flag from the historic Red Fort's ramparts. The flag-hoisting will be accompanied by a resounding 21-gun salute, a symbol of honor and respect.

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Following this ceremonial act, PM Modi is scheduled to deliver a significant address to the nation, highlighting key aspects and initiatives relevant to the nation's progress and future aspirations.

Meanwhile, here are some images, wallpapers and WhatsApp messages to share with friends and families on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day.

Independence Day wallpapers, images

Independence Day wallpaper
Independence Day wallpapers, images to share
15th August wallpaper
15th August mobile wallpaper
15th August desktop wallpaper
I-Day wallpaper
I-Day wallpaper and image
Independence Day: WhatsApp messages to share with friends and family

Here are 10 Independence Day WhatsApp messages that you can send across. You may also use these as your WhatsApp status:

1. Happy 77th Independence Day! Let's celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity together. #IndependenceDay #ProudToBeIndian

2. Wishing you a joyous Independence Day filled with pride and patriotism. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #IndiaIndependenceDay

3. On this historic day, let's remember the sacrifices of our heroes and cherish the freedom they fought for. Happy Independence Day! #SaluteToHeroes

4. Happy 77th Independence Day! May our nation continue to grow and prosper with peace and harmony. #IndiaAt77

5. Let's raise the tricolor high and honor the essence of our nation's freedom. Happy Independence Day, fellow Indians! #UnityInDiversity

6. As we celebrate 77 years of independence, let's strive for a brighter future where every Indian's dreams come true. #IndependenceDay2023

7. On this special day, let's express gratitude to those who sacrificed for our freedom and work towards a better India. Happy Independence Day!

8. May the tricolor always fly high and the spirit of independence remain alive in our hearts. Wishing you a memorable Independence Day! 🇮🇳 #JaiHind

9. Freedom is our most precious possession. Let's protect it, cherish it, and make India proud. Happy 77th Independence Day!

10. Celebrate the spirit of freedom with pride and joy. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians! 🇮🇳 #IndiaIndependenceDay

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 06:55 AM IST
