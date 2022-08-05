With the Independence Day long weekend just around the corner, plans for the holidays is up for many. For a four days trip, quick detour by flight are possible to Goa, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. However, flights rates on some these routes may burn a hole in your pocket.

Here are the flights rates:

Delhi-Goa flights for dates 12-15 August:

The 2 hour 20 min non-stop Delhi-Goa flight ranges between ₹19,000-30,000.

The SpiceJet round trip flight costs as much as ₹20,865 per person, while Air Asia cost s around ₹21,282.

The starting range for IndiGo flight is ₹22,341. Some of the non-stop IndiGo flight costs as much ₹30,000 for a round trip flight. There is also a stop over flight which covers the distance in 4.5 hours. The flight cost around ₹19,915.

The cheapest is a six-hour Air Asia flight which has one stopover at Bengaluru which cost s ₹19,736.

The range for this flight route usually between ₹9,000-12,000.

Delhi-Bengaluru flights:

An Air Asia non-stop flight for a round trip cost s around 15,552. Air India flight starts at ₹18,657 and Vistara cost s around ₹19,000.

Delhi-Hyderabad flights:

The flights on this route ranges between ₹14,000 to as much as ₹32,000.

A non-stop round trip by Go First starts at ₹14,392 and can go as much as ₹16,692.

The SpiceJet's price ranges between ₹16,784- ₹21,211.

Air India ranges the maximum with starting price at ₹17,221 and goes as much as ₹32,000. Vistara flights are cheapest among the all at ₹17,041.

Mumbai-Goa flights:

For Mumbai-Goa route, the price range of Air India flight is from ₹10,068.

An Indigo flight cost starts at ₹12,434 while the some flights range as much as 15,667. The prices of Go First flights for the long weekend is ₹15,847. Air Aisa flight begins from ₹14,947. It is important to note that the round trip cost for Mumbai-Goa flight mostly ranges between ₹9,000- ₹11,000.

Mumbai-Bengaluru flights:

The price range a non-stop Mumbai-Bengaluru flights in Air India flight starts from ₹11,643 and goes up to ₹15,285. The price of Vistara flight is ₹12,128 while some flights ranges at ₹6,890. The price of IndiGo flight ranges from ₹12,000-17500. Go First has the costliest flight at ₹20,805.

Mumbai-Hyderabad flights:

The price range of non stop IndiGo flight for Mumbai Hyderabad route starts from ₹11,499 while some flights cost ₹12,713. The prices for Vistara flight starts at ₹11,687 while some goes up to ₹13,262. Air India flights costs around ₹12,917 and prices of Go First flight costs at around ₹12,699. Mumbai-Hyderabad flight ranges usually between ₹6,000- ₹9,000 for a roundtrip.

It is also important to note that all these prices are excluding the extra charges.

Meanwhile to avail some discounts, as part of its "sweet 16" anniversary, IndiGo has launched offers on all domestic routes to commemorate 16 years of flying. The offer closes on 5 August with rates starting from ₹1,616. The offer is valid for travel between 18 August, 2022 and 16 July, 2023.

Apart from this, Go First too has come up with a special offers for its customers boarding from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune. The carrier is offering its customers free seat selection and a complimentary meal. The offer is valid for bookings made up to 30 August, 2022 and for travel between 25 July –31 August, 2022.