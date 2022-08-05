Independence day weekend knocks door, flights rates on these routes hit sky3 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 02:25 PM IST
With the Independence Day long weekend just around the corner, plans for the holidays is up for many. For a four days trip, quick detour by flight are possible to Goa, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. However, flights rates on some these routes may burn a hole in your pocket.