Independence day weekend knocks door, flights rates on these routes hit sky
With the Independence Day long weekend just around the corner, plans for the holidays is up for many. For a four days trip, quick detour by flight are possible to Goa, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. However, flights rates on some these routes may burn a hole in your pocket.

Here are the flights rates:

Delhi-Goa flights for dates 12-15 August:

The 2 hour 20 min non-stop Delhi-Goa flight ranges between 19,000-30,000.

The SpiceJet round trip flight costs as much as 20,865 per person, while Air Asia costs around 21,282.

The starting range for IndiGo flight is 22,341. Some of the non-stop IndiGo flight costs as much 30,000 for a round trip flight. There is also a stop over flight which covers the distance in 4.5 hours. The flight cost around 19,915.

The cheapest is a six-hour Air Asia flight which has one stopover at Bengaluru which costs 19,736.

The range for this flight route usually between 9,000-12,000. 

Delhi-Bengaluru flights:

An Air Asia non-stop flight for a round trip costs around 15,552. Air India flight starts at 18,657 and Vistara costs around 19,000.

Delhi-Hyderabad flights:

The flights on this route ranges between 14,000 to as much as 32,000. 

A non-stop round trip by Go First starts at 14,392 and can go as much as 16,692.

The SpiceJet's price ranges between 16,784- 21,211. 

Air India ranges the maximum with starting price at 17,221 and goes as much as 32,000. Vistara flights are cheapest among the all at 17,041.

Mumbai-Goa flights:

For Mumbai-Goa route, the price range of Air India flight is from 10,068. 

An Indigo flight cost starts at 12,434 while the some flights range as much as 15,667. The prices of Go First flights for the long weekend is 15,847. Air Aisa flight begins from 14,947. It is important to note that the round trip cost for Mumbai-Goa flight mostly ranges between 9,000- 11,000.

Mumbai-Bengaluru flights:

The price range a non-stop Mumbai-Bengaluru flights in Air India flight starts from 11,643 and goes up to 15,285. The price of Vistara flight is 12,128 while some flights ranges at 6,890. The price of IndiGo flight ranges from 12,000-17500. Go First has the costliest flight at 20,805.

Mumbai-Hyderabad flights:

The price range of non stop IndiGo flight for Mumbai Hyderabad route starts from 11,499 while some flights cost 12,713. The prices for Vistara flight starts at 11,687 while some goes up to 13,262. Air India flights costs around 12,917 and prices of Go First flight costs at around 12,699. Mumbai-Hyderabad flight ranges usually between 6,000- 9,000 for a roundtrip. 

It is also important to note that all these prices are excluding the extra charges. 

Meanwhile to avail some discounts, as part of its "sweet 16" anniversary, IndiGo has launched offers on all domestic routes to commemorate 16 years of flying. The offer closes on 5 August with rates starting from 1,616. The offer is valid for travel between 18 August, 2022 and 16 July, 2023.

Apart from this, Go First too has come up with a special offers for its customers boarding from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune. The carrier is offering its customers free seat selection and a complimentary meal. The offer is valid for bookings made up to 30 August, 2022 and for travel between 25 July –31 August, 2022.

