CJI DY Chandrachud on Tuesday participated in Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court of India and said that the day marks the transition from imperialism to an independent nation based on the ideals of republicanism and democracy, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Greeting people on Independence Day 2023, the Chief Justice of India said, “I wish all my fellow Indians a happy Independence Day. The flag beckons us to allow the constitutional ideas and values in our lives to flourish."

“It serves as a symbol of our collective heritage and guides us towards our future aspirations. Independence marked the transition from imperialism to an independent nation based on the ideals of republicanism and democracy," Chandrachud said.

“Our founding leaders set the national priorities and visualized the institutional apparatus to bring out the social, political, and economic change," the CJI said who also participated in the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day lauded the Supreme Court for its move to translate operative parts of its judgments in regional languages, with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud acknowledging the praise.

“We have given the emphasis on teaching in the mother tongue," the Prime Minister said.

He observed that the Supreme Court has decided to translate the operative part of the judgment into the language spoken by the litigant. “I thank the Supreme Court. It has been said that now the operative part of the judgment will be translated in the language the litigant speaks."

PM Modi noted that the relevance of the mother tongue is increasing in India.

The CJI had recently announced that the Supreme Court would use artificial intelligence to provide judgments, written in English, in regional languages.

(With inputs from agencies)