‘Independence marks transition from imperialism to…’, says CJI DY Chandrachud1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:36 PM IST
CJI DY Chandrachud participated in Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, emphasizing the ideals of republicanism and democracy.
CJI DY Chandrachud on Tuesday participated in Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court of India and said that the day marks the transition from imperialism to an independent nation based on the ideals of republicanism and democracy, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.