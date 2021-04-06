MUMBAI: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday said, despite making several efforts, the regulator has failed to ensure that independent directors in Indian companies act without the influence of promoters to protect the interest of small shareholders, which is at the core of corporate governance.

“I must admit that notwithstanding various efforts made in the past, we are yet to get ideal solutions to issues such as –‘ensuring independence of independent directors’, ‘selecting the best suited persons as independent directors’, ‘making their role more effective and meaningful’, etc.," said Tyagi, while addressing the annual corporate governance summit organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry over a digital medium since public gatherings are prohibited due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Yet another issue commonly raised is that howsoever we may strengthen the processes related to independent directors, ones who are genuinely not independent will never be. It is true that human behaviour cannot be fully regulated by norms. However, it is our endeavour through improved processes and disclosures, to bring in greater balance, transparency and quality in the selection of independent directors and functioning of the corporate boards," said the Sebi chairman.

There are about 6,800 listed companies in India and Sebi’s listing obligations and disclosure regulations (LODR) stipulate the norms that these listed firms are required to comply with to ensure adherence to basic corporate governance standards so that no single set of stakeholders is treated inequitably.

Sebi’s primary objective is to ensure that the investments made by millions of small retail shareholders in these listed companies are not subjected to unfair risks and any management or board-level decision by any company does not dent the common public’s trust in Indian markets. And to ensure all this Sebi mandates every board to have independent directors.

On 1 March, Sebi has put out a consultation paper, proposing to make the process of appointment and resignation of independent directors more transparent.

The markets regulator plans to make it mandatory that minority shareholders should separately approve such appointments and resignations. Sebi wants that a company secures dual approval—one form the board and one from minority shareholders-- both for appointments and resignations by independent directors. Currently, an independent director is appointed if a majority of shareholders, which include the promoter and non-promoter shareholders, give their approval.

Sebi has proposed that while quitting a board, the entire letter of resignation by the director should be made public.

The regulator has also proposed that instead of profit-linked commissions, independent directors should be remunerated through long-duration stock options.

Towards the end of 2018, several independent directors of jailed businessman Rana Kapoor-promoted Yes Bank Ltd. had quit the bank’s board through a series of resignations. But the actual letters of resignations were not revealed to the public by the bank, whose board was eventually taken over by an RBI administrator and subsequently replaced by a new board altogether after SBI picked up a majority stake in the bank to salvage it from a complete failure.

Sebi’s consultation paper proposes that in case an independent director resigns, the full text of the letter of resignation should be disclosed to the stock exchanges.

On Tuesday, Tyagi said that even though promoters play a critical role in our economy, the problem arises when some of the errant controlling shareholders attempt to misuse their dominant position to the detriment of others.

“Among other consequences, such a behaviour diminishes the trust of all stakeholders in the system," said Tyagi.

“The proposals for appointment /re-appointment and removal of independent directors in our consultation paper, try to strike a balance between the majority shareholders’ right to the final decision and the minority shareholders’ ability to influence the same," said Tyagi.

Unlike the US and UK, in India the ownership in companies is mostly concentrated. “This results in its own kind of issues between the majority and minority shareholders, and our norms accordingly attempt to address the same," said Tyagi.

The Sebi chairman once again emphasized on the need to separate the roles of chairperson and managing director in Indian companies.

“The underlying idea for such a separation is not to weaken the position of promoter, but to improve corporate governance. The objective is to provide a better and more balanced governance structure by enabling more effective supervision of the management. Separation of the roles will reduce excessive concentration of authority in a single individual. Having the same person as Chairman and MD brings in conflict of interest," said Tyagi.

Indian companies were initially required to separate the roles of chairperson and managing director from 1 April, 2020 onwards.

The deadline has been extended and this norm will be applicable to top 500 listed entities by market capitalization, with effect from 1 April, 2022.

As at the end of December 2020, only 53% of the top 500 listed entities had complied with this provision, said Tyagi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via