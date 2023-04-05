The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Central government's denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne and pulled up the Ministry of Home Affairs for raising national security claims in ‘thin air’ without facts.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban the channel's telecast on security grounds, according to the news agency PTI.

The top court was hearing the plea of the news channel against the Kerala High Court's order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

A look at top 5 observations from the SC order

1) “National security claims cannot be made out of thin air, there must be material facts backing it."

2) “Critical views of the channel against government policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment as an independent press is necessary for a robust democracy."

3) “Security of the state and public order will be impacted if clearance is granted...the sealed cover procedure adopted has rendered the rights of the petitioner as a dry parchment and the procedural guarantees to the petitioners have been rendered otiose," said CJI DY Chandrachud as quoted by Bar and Bench.

4) “Centre has raised national security concerns in a cavalier manner and there was nothing to submit that reasons divulged to threaten national security and national security are being used to deny citizens their rights which cannot be permitted under law."

5) “Some of the reports cited by IB are that minorities favoring reports telecasted, critique of UAPA, NRC, CAA and criticism of judiciary and executive... such reports are just inference of what is available in the public domain. there was nothing to show terrorist links."