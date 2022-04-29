Index of Eight core industries growth slows to 4.3% in March

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The sectors -coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, steel, and electricity-- expanded by 4.3% in March compared to 6% in February, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Friday
BENGALURU :
Growth in the eight infrastructure sectors of the economy slowed down in March after recovering to a four-month high in the previous month largely due to a contraction in coal and crude oil and slowdown in some others, led by supply side disruptions.
The sectors -coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, steel, and electricity-- expanded by 4.3% in March compared to 6% in February, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Friday. However, fertilisers, cement, and electricity posted a swift recovery.
“The first signs of the power problem that we have today could be seen in a decline in coal output compared to last year. Power growth however was steady… Crude oil production has fallen due to production constraints. Refinery products, however, aided by exports and revival in domestic consumption with full opening of the economy," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
He estimated the Index of Industrial Production for March at around 2.5-3%. “ Higher inflation with fuel prices being increased would come in the way of revival of consumption," cautioned Sabnavis.
The eight core industries hold 40.27 per cent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Coal production contracted by 0.1% in March, compared to a 6.8% growth in February and a 0.3% growth in the corresponding month last year.
Key states in India are facing power outages due to shortfall of coal in thermal plants, including Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The Union government on Friday cancelled some passenger trains to allow for faster movement of coal carriages. According to reports, coal reserves in India’s power plants are down 17% since the beginning of the month and are a third of the required levels.
Crude oil continued to be in contractionary zone posting a 3.4% decline, compared to a 2.2% fall in the previous month,
Slowdown was seen in natural gas, with the sector growing by 7.6% compared to 12.5% in February. Steel grew by 3.7% compared to 5.9% in February.
Cement and fertilizers reported a sharp recovery during the month. Growth in cement recovered to 8% in March compared to 5% growth in the previous month. Similarly, fertilizers reported a 15.3% growth in March compared to a 1.4% contraction in the previous month.
Meanwhile, electricity production grew by 4.9% y-o-y in March compared to 4.5% in the previous year.
The production of Petroleum Refinery Products, the sector with the highest weightage (28.04%) in the index, saw growth slow down marginally to 6.2% in March compared to 8.8% in February.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd said that the disaggregated data remained quite mixed, with a discordant contraction in coal and crude oil, interspersed with a double-digit expansion in fertilisers in March. “The double-digit growth recorded by fertiliser output in March came on the back of a very low base," added Nayar. She further pointed out that while the growth of the core sector output and non-oil merchandise exports slowed in March, several high frequency indicators witnessed an improvement, based on which she expects the IIP growth to rise modestly to 3-3.5% during the month on a year-on-year basis.
On a cumulative basis, the index of eight core industries grew by 10.4% in 2021-22 compared to a 6.4% contraction reported in the previous year.
