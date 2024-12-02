By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields continued to dip, extending Friday's trend at the start of a new week, as weaker-than-expected economic growth data spurred bets on a monetary policy easing.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.7090% as of 9:45 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7416%. Earlier in the day, the yield had dipped to 6.7055%, the lowest level since Sept. 26.

"There is no looking back now, and growth data has clearly pointed out to some sort of softening this week, or at least in February. Even if they do not cut rates this week, commentary should be tilting towards dovishness," a trader with a primary dealership said.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is set to meet this week, and is expected to make a decision on Friday.

While many are not expecting a rate cut this week, ANZ Research is eyeing a 25-basis-point cut in the interest rate.

"It will be prudent to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points on December 6 to begin recalibrating the monetary policy conditions, keeping a balanced view on the growth-inflation mix," economists Dhiraj Nim and Sanjay Mathur said in a note.

"It helps that, excluding vegetables, CPI inflation remains benign enough for the RBI to lower the policy rate."

Bond yields had dropped on Friday after data showed India's economic growth slowed much more than expected in the third quarter, hampered by weaker expansions in manufacturing and consumption.

Gross domestic output in the world's fifth-largest economy rose by 5.4% in July-September year-on-year, marking the slowest pace in seven quarters and falling below a Reuters poll of 6.5%. In the previous quarter, it grew 6.7%.